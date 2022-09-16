Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.05-$5.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.32. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Cardinal Health Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Cardinal Health stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,318,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,795,204. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. Cardinal Health has a 1-year low of $45.85 and a 1-year high of $72.28.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $47.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.82 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a positive return on equity of 568.57%. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cardinal Health will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.4957 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 29.73%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CAH shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Cardinal Health from $57.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.20.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAH. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 300.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

