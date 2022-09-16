CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $83.05

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $83.05 and last traded at $84.48, with a volume of 9603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.98.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush raised their price target on CarMax from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $146.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.56.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.75 and a 200 day moving average of $95.15. The company has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.40.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 24th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.38 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 18.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 3,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $324,552.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,496.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CarMax news, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 3,456 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $324,552.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,496.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 18,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total value of $1,647,457.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,207.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,103 shares of company stock valued at $3,445,847 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in CarMax by 246.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,916,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207,817 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP bought a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 1st quarter worth about $147,235,000. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,463,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,933,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,417,000 after acquiring an additional 917,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in CarMax by 19.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,911,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,884,000 after acquiring an additional 816,847 shares in the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

