CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) VP Sells $14,822.28 in Stock

CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Rating) VP Alfredo Gomez sold 2,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.84, for a total transaction of $14,822.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 534,097 shares in the company, valued at $3,653,223.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

CarParts.com Stock Down 2.6 %

PRTS stock opened at $6.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.43. CarParts.com, Inc. has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $17.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CarParts.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CarParts.com

CarParts.com Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in CarParts.com during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in CarParts.com during the second quarter worth $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in CarParts.com during the second quarter worth $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in CarParts.com during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in CarParts.com during the second quarter worth $54,000. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce websites and online marketplaces.

