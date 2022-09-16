Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Bath Savings Trust Co

Bath Savings Trust Co cut its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,919,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,216,351,000 after purchasing an additional 583,314 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,087,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,765,453,000 after purchasing an additional 16,505,073 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 78,916,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,619,921,000 after purchasing an additional 9,466,546 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 1.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 54,335,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,759,000 after purchasing an additional 738,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,737,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,054,000 after buying an additional 876,829 shares during the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CARR. KeyCorp upped their price target on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Carrier Global from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.08.

Shares of NYSE CARR traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,087,923. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $34.12 and a one year high of $57.97. The company has a market cap of $33.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 29.10%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

