Cash Converters International Limited Plans Final Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:CCV)

Cash Converters International Limited (ASX:CCV – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Friday, September 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, October 13th. This represents a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th.

Cash Converters International Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.23.

Get Cash Converters International alerts:

Cash Converters International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Cash Converters International Limited operates as a franchisor of second-hand goods and financial services stores under the Cash Converters brand name. It operates through Franchise Operations, Store Operations, Personal Finance, and Vehicle Financing segments. The Franchise Operations segment engages in the sale of franchises for the retail sale of new and second-hand goods, as well as sale of master licenses for the development of franchises worldwide.

Receive News & Ratings for Cash Converters International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cash Converters International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.