Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.65-$3.99 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.97 billion-$5.22 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.26 billion.

Catalent Trading Up 1.1 %

CTLT stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.26. 63,080 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,293,038. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.36. Catalent has a one year low of $86.11 and a one year high of $142.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.65.

Get Catalent alerts:

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Catalent will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Transactions at Catalent

Several research firms have commented on CTLT. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Catalent from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Catalent from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Catalent from $145.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Catalent from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Catalent from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $122.13.

In other news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $33,352.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,821,041.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Catalent news, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 1,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total value of $145,698.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,071,000.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ricky Hopson sold 312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $33,352.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,821,041.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,018 shares of company stock valued at $1,873,343 in the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Catalent

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Catalent by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Catalent by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Catalent by 125.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 7,231 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Catalent by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 24,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Catalent by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 991,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,904,000 after acquiring an additional 17,813 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Catalent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.