Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. cut its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 51.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,124,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,484,176,000 after acquiring an additional 6,861,936 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $1,103,021,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at $433,134,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,494,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,354,582,000 after buying an additional 992,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,223,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,745,224,000 after buying an additional 663,885 shares during the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen cut their price target on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $226.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.38.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CAT traded down $4.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $178.10. The stock had a trading volume of 130,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,132,565. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $167.08 and a one year high of $237.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $94.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $185.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.44.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.18. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.