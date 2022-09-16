Catriona Yale Sells 40,000 Shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Stock

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) insider Catriona Yale sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total value of $1,099,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,255,366.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Akero Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AKRO traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.53. 4,100,172 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 627,607. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.99. The firm has a market cap of $996.76 million, a PE ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.90 and a quick ratio of 6.90. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.52 and a 52 week high of $29.78.

Get Akero Therapeutics alerts:

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.08. On average, equities analysts expect that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Akero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Akero Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Akero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 616.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 8,691 shares in the last quarter.

AKRO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Akero Therapeutics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) company, engages in the development of medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.