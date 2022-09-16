Catriona Yale Sells 40,000 Shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Stock

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) insider Catriona Yale sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total value of $1,099,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,255,366.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Akero Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:AKRO traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.53. 4,100,172 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 627,607. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.99. The firm has a market cap of $996.76 million, a PE ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.90 and a quick ratio of 6.90. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.52 and a 52 week high of $29.78.
Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.08. On average, equities analysts expect that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
AKRO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Akero Therapeutics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday.
Akero Therapeutics Company Profile
Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) company, engages in the development of medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.
Featured Articles
