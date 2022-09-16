Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) Short Interest Down 64.8% in August

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a decrease of 64.8% from the August 15th total of 22,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Cellectar Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CLRB traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,315. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.99. Cellectar Biosciences has a twelve month low of $3.37 and a twelve month high of $10.30.

Get Cellectar Biosciences alerts:

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by ($0.14). On average, analysts anticipate that Cellectar Biosciences will post -4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of research firms have weighed in on CLRB. StockNews.com began coverage on Cellectar Biosciences in a research report on Saturday, September 10th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their price target on Cellectar Biosciences to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLRB. AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cellectar Biosciences by 104.9% in the first quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,837,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 940,456 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its position in Cellectar Biosciences by 122.8% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 458,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 252,570 shares during the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Cellectar Biosciences by 100.0% in the first quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Cellectar Biosciences by 31.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 39,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Cellectar Biosciences by 4.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter.

Cellectar Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia and B-cell malignancies; Phase 2B clinical study in r/r multiple myeloma (MM) patients; and Phase I study for various pediatric cancers, r/r head and neck cancers, and R/R MM.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectar Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectar Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.