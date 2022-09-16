Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) Short Interest Update

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,700 shares, a growth of 45.3% from the August 15th total of 22,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centogene

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Centogene stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,854 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.36% of Centogene worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Centogene from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

Centogene Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Centogene stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,253. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.70. The stock has a market cap of $38.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of -1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.41. Centogene has a 12 month low of $1.19 and a 12 month high of $11.09.

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.59 million during the quarter. Centogene had a negative return on equity of 134.55% and a negative net margin of 35.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Centogene will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centogene Company Profile

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic, or other data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceutical, Diagnostics, and COVID-19 testing.

Featured Articles

