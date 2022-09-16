Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) Short Interest Update

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,700 shares, a growth of 45.3% from the August 15th total of 22,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Centogene stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,854 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.36% of Centogene worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Separately, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Centogene from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th.
Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.59 million during the quarter. Centogene had a negative return on equity of 134.55% and a negative net margin of 35.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Centogene will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic, or other data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceutical, Diagnostics, and COVID-19 testing.
