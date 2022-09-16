Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) Hits New 52-Week High at $5.02

Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.02 and last traded at $5.02, with a volume of 1133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.75.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Central Puerto from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $714.97 million, a P/E ratio of 7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Central Puerto by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 13,979 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Central Puerto by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 102,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 23,198 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Central Puerto by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 249,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 26,408 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Central Puerto in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Central Puerto in the 1st quarter valued at $161,000. Institutional investors own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Central Puerto SA generates and sells electric power to private and public customers in Argentina. It also produces steam. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated five thermal generation plants, one hydroelectric generation plant, and seven wind farms with a total installed capacity of 4,809 MW.

