Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Short Interest Update

Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 190.9% from the August 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Central Securities

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Central Securities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Central Securities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Central Securities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Robotti Robert boosted its stake in shares of Central Securities by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 5,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Central Securities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. 8.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Central Securities Stock Down 1.5 %

Central Securities stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.24. The stock had a trading volume of 15,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,644. Central Securities has a 12 month low of $33.50 and a 12 month high of $45.14.

Central Securities Company Profile

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.

