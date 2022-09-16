Centre Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 154,822 The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Centre Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 154,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,905,000. Kraft Heinz accounts for approximately 1.6% of Centre Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. abrdn plc raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 798,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,681,000 after acquiring an additional 14,801 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth about $255,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 286,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,299,000 after buying an additional 4,723 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,528,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $34.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.91. The company has a market cap of $42.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $32.78 and a twelve month high of $44.87.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is presently 131.15%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KHC. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.44.

In other news, VP Vince Garlati sold 19,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $766,217.34. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 94,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,644,816.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Vince Garlati sold 19,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total transaction of $766,217.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 94,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,644,816.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 3,500 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $127,960.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 266,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,747,883.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,438 shares of company stock valued at $2,044,977. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

