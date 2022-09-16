Centre Asset Management LLC Invests $259,000 in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Centre Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Edison International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,530,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,121,569,000 after acquiring an additional 731,841 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Edison International by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,888,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,973,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780,762 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Edison International by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,567,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,471,953,000 after acquiring an additional 4,777,038 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Edison International by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,792,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,317,330,000 after acquiring an additional 6,272,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Edison International by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,580,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $653,891,000 after acquiring an additional 691,686 shares during the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EIX. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Edison International in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.44.

NYSE:EIX opened at $68.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.67. Edison International has a one year low of $54.98 and a one year high of $73.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.09.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 3.63%. Edison International’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 212.12%.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

