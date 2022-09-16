Centre Asset Management LLC Purchases 10,258 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Centre Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,378 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,258 shares during the quarter. BHP Group makes up about 2.0% of Centre Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $7,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BHP. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the first quarter worth $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 609.3% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,400 ($29.00) in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 3,200 ($38.67) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,440 ($29.48) to GBX 2,490 ($30.09) in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($25.37) to GBX 2,050 ($24.77) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,782.85.

BHP Group Price Performance

BHP Group Increases Dividend

BHP stock opened at $51.68 on Friday. BHP Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $47.35 and a fifty-two week high of $79.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.49 and a 200-day moving average of $62.70.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $3.50 per share. This represents a yield of 11.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $3.00.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

