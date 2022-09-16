Centre Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Centre Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,163 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1,833.3% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 122.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. 65.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HCA shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $208.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $233.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare to $227.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $192.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.14.

NYSE:HCA opened at $208.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.72. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $164.47 and a one year high of $279.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.55.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.54. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 833.68% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 10.77%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan purchased 325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $198.66 per share, with a total value of $64,564.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 89,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,747,688.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

