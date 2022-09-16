Centre Asset Management LLC Takes $9.24 Million Position in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Centre Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 295,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,236,000. Pilgrim’s Pride makes up approximately 2.4% of Centre Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Centre Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Pilgrim’s Pride at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank increased its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Camden Capital LLC increased its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 10,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. 16.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 33,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $1,006,138.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,825,970.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 80.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pilgrim’s Pride Trading Down 1.7 %

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PPC shares. Stephens cut shares of Pilgrim’s Pride to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pilgrim’s Pride presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

NASDAQ:PPC opened at $25.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.75 and its 200-day moving average is $28.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.62. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 52 week low of $20.23 and a 52 week high of $34.66. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.91.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 35.26%. Pilgrim’s Pride’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.