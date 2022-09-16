Centric Wealth Management Boosts Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Centric Wealth Management lifted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,248 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.8% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 12,353 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.6% in the first quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,917 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.7% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.2% in the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Leeuwen & Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 8,832 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $28.84 on Friday. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $28.71 and a twelve month high of $56.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $118.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.05.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.41). Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 31.26%.

INTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Intel to a “negative” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Intel from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.96.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

