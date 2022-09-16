Centric Wealth Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Centric Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,444 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance
Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $86.75 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $95.72. The company has a market cap of $219.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.48.
Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.27%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MRK. Berenberg Bank upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.28.
About Merck & Co., Inc.
Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.
