CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV) Short Interest Update

CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a growth of 87.6% from the August 15th total of 9,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CFIV traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.94. The stock had a trading volume of 3,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,638. CF Acquisition Corp. IV has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $9.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CF Acquisition Corp. IV

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 36.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 44.9% during the first quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC raised its position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 17.0% during the first quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. raised its position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 0.6% during the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 905,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,882,000 after purchasing an additional 5,369 shares during the period. 65.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CF Acquisition Corp. IV

CF Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate, technology, and software industries.

