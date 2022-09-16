Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) Short Interest Update

Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,170,000 shares, a decline of 26.4% from the August 15th total of 17,890,000 shares. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Change Healthcare

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 6,940 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Change Healthcare by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 44,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 8,118 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Change Healthcare by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 233,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,992,000 after buying an additional 6,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Change Healthcare by 144.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,105,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,734,000 after buying an additional 654,316 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on CHNG shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Change Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.75 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Change Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Change Healthcare from $25.75 to $27.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Change Healthcare from $25.75 to $27.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Change Healthcare in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.40.

Change Healthcare Trading Down 0.3 %

Change Healthcare Company Profile

Shares of Change Healthcare stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.49. The stock had a trading volume of 4,302,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,689,081. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.44. Change Healthcare has a 12-month low of $18.97 and a 12-month high of $25.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.02.

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

