Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC Buys 274 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,022 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for 0.2% of Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 13.0% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 4,133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the first quarter worth about $14,635,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its stake in Danaher by 1.5% in the first quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 37,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,987,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in Danaher by 73.4% in the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,763 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Danaher by 500.0% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,921,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,906 shares of company stock worth $11,823,179 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Danaher Price Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on DHR. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.45.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded down $4.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $277.13. The company had a trading volume of 19,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,834,108. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $233.71 and a 12 month high of $331.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $279.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 11.78%.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.