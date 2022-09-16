Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Acquires 500 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $3,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,774,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,656,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,147 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ONEOK by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,529,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,675,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614,981 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in ONEOK by 4.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,825,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,318,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,647 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ONEOK by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,495,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $497,938,000 after purchasing an additional 194,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in ONEOK by 7.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,288,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $514,810,000 after purchasing an additional 527,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on ONEOK from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on ONEOK to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. US Capital Advisors restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ONEOK in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on ONEOK from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.42.

NYSE:OKE traded down $2.13 on Friday, hitting $60.33. The stock had a trading volume of 38,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,032,737. The stock has a market cap of $26.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.59. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.11 and a 52-week high of $75.07.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.20%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 106.25%.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

