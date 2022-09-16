Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Acquires 635 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $3,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 40,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,835,000 after purchasing an additional 10,773 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 257,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,302,000 after purchasing an additional 37,209 shares in the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 1,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 134,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,673,000 after purchasing an additional 5,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,318,000 after purchasing an additional 5,439 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $173.60 per share, with a total value of $121,346.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,040.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Crown Castle Trading Up 0.7 %

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CCI shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $206.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $189.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.20.

Crown Castle stock traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $162.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,837. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $70.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.39 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $174.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.10. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.70 and a 12 month high of $209.87.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 165.17%.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

