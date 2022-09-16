Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 58,441 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TJX. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 25,451 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 5,764 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,000. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 29,573 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,166,026 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $468,126,000 after purchasing an additional 454,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laraway Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $714,000. 90.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
TJX Companies Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE:TJX traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,736,066. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.63. The company has a market capitalization of $75.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.17. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.69 and a fifty-two week high of $77.35.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total transaction of $3,313,583.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 696,439 shares in the company, valued at $45,895,330.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $3,313,583.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 696,439 shares in the company, valued at $45,895,330.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 16,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,975,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 146,375 shares of company stock worth $9,821,034. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. TheStreet raised shares of TJX Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.94.
About TJX Companies
The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.
