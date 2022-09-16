Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 58,441 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TJX. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 25,451 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 5,764 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,000. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 29,573 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,166,026 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $468,126,000 after purchasing an additional 454,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laraway Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $714,000. 90.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,736,066. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.63. The company has a market capitalization of $75.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.17. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.69 and a fifty-two week high of $77.35.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 61.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total transaction of $3,313,583.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 696,439 shares in the company, valued at $45,895,330.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $3,313,583.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 696,439 shares in the company, valued at $45,895,330.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 16,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,975,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 146,375 shares of company stock worth $9,821,034. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. TheStreet raised shares of TJX Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.94.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

