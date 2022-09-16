Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Grows Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,077 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 344 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in CVS Health by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 15,683 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 5,482 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in CVS Health by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 134,312 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $12,445,000 after purchasing an additional 11,670 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in CVS Health by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 30,708 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 5,133 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 74,553 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,908,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 44,888 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,159,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,495,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Trading Down 0.7 %

CVS stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.55. The company had a trading volume of 119,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,326,097. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $133.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.44 and a 200 day moving average of $99.39. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $81.78 and a 12 month high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $80.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.38 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.59.

CVS Health Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.