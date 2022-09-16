Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Has $10.61 Million Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,896 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $10,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 213.9% during the first quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.84. The stock had a trading volume of 185,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,081,443. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.31. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $98.84 and a 52 week high of $116.25.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

