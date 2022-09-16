Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Reduces Stock Position in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 144,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the quarter. Nestlé comprises 1.1% of Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $16,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NSRGY. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nestlé in the 1st quarter worth $156,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its position in shares of Nestlé by 3,950.0% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Nestlé in the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in shares of Nestlé by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.99% of the company’s stock.
NSRGY stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $112.61. 355,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,954. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.98 and its 200 day moving average is $121.62. Nestlé S.A. has a 12-month low of $106.67 and a 12-month high of $141.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.98.
Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.
