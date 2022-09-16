Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Reduces Stock Position in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 144,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the quarter. Nestlé comprises 1.1% of Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $16,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NSRGY. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nestlé in the 1st quarter worth $156,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its position in shares of Nestlé by 3,950.0% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Nestlé in the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in shares of Nestlé by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Nestlé alerts:

Nestlé Price Performance

NSRGY stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $112.61. 355,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,954. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.98 and its 200 day moving average is $121.62. Nestlé S.A. has a 12-month low of $106.67 and a 12-month high of $141.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Nestlé Profile

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Nestlé from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Nestlé from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Nestlé from CHF 98 to CHF 100 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Societe Generale upped their target price on Nestlé from CHF 123 to CHF 130 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Nestlé from CHF 139 to CHF 128 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.29.

(Get Rating)

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSRGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.