Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Sells 1,498 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lessened its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 277,664 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,498 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises approximately 2.1% of Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $30,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 11,114 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $2,388,000. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 14,604 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,055,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 390.6% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,067 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,091,000 after acquiring an additional 23,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 836,939 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $117,791,000 after acquiring an additional 152,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total value of $267,935.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,552.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total value of $267,935.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,552.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $5,457,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,923,500 shares in the company, valued at $755,630,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,788 shares of company stock valued at $21,776,756 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of ABT stock traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,702,131. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $101.21 and a 1-year high of $142.60. The company has a market cap of $181.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.27.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.34. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.46.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

