Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Sells 2,180 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lessened its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,766 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,180 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $6,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boltwood Capital Management raised its position in Blackstone by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 3,462 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Blackstone by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 756,291 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $68,996,000 after purchasing an additional 13,799 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Blackstone by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 24,625 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its position in Blackstone by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 26,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC raised its position in Blackstone by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 24,713 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $235,296.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 862,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,196,304. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $6,691,400.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,287,611.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $235,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 862,800 shares in the company, valued at $28,196,304. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,423 shares of company stock valued at $9,660,717 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Blackstone Stock Down 2.8 %

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Blackstone from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Blackstone to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays assumed coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Blackstone from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.33.

BX traded down $2.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.06. 72,018 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,905,133. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.97 and a 12-month high of $149.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.45.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 22.48%. The company’s revenue was up 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 92.70%.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

See Also

