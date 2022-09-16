Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Sells 40,155 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 40,155 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 14,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $7,801,000. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 42,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 40,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

EFA stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,071,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,273,900. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.84. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $59.54 and a 52 week high of $82.00.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

