China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CMAKY) Short Interest Down 22.4% in August

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CMAKY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decrease of 22.4% from the August 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.7 days.
China Minsheng Banking Trading Down 4.2 %
OTCMKTS CMAKY traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $2.95. 4,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. China Minsheng Banking has a 52-week low of $2.95 and a 52-week high of $4.23.
China Minsheng Banking Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Minsheng Banking (CMAKY)
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- Why Medical Products Maker Repligen May Be A Potential Buy
Receive News & Ratings for China Minsheng Banking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Minsheng Banking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.