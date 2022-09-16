China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CMAKY) Short Interest Down 22.4% in August

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CMAKY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decrease of 22.4% from the August 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.7 days.

China Minsheng Banking Trading Down 4.2 %

OTCMKTS CMAKY traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $2.95. 4,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. China Minsheng Banking has a 52-week low of $2.95 and a 52-week high of $4.23.

China Minsheng Banking Company Profile

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. provides various financial products and services to individuals, small and micro-enterprises, corporate customers, government agencies, and financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Others segments.

