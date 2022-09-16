China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
China Yuchai International Price Performance
NYSE CYD opened at $8.17 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.94. China Yuchai International has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $15.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
China Yuchai International Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.16%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On China Yuchai International
About China Yuchai International
China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines for trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, marine, industrial, and agriculture applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Yuchai and HLGE.
