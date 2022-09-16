China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

China Yuchai International Price Performance

NYSE CYD opened at $8.17 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.94. China Yuchai International has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $15.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

China Yuchai International Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.16%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On China Yuchai International

About China Yuchai International

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYD. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Yuchai International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in China Yuchai International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Arnhold LLC raised its holdings in China Yuchai International by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 245,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after buying an additional 7,402 shares during the last quarter. Shah Capital Management raised its holdings in China Yuchai International by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 3,805,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,563,000 after purchasing an additional 264,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in China Yuchai International by 1,245.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. 19.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines for trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, marine, industrial, and agriculture applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Yuchai and HLGE.

Featured Articles

