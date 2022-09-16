Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.65-$0.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.30 billion-$1.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.97-$2.97 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CHD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Bank of America began coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Wednesday. They set an underperform rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Church & Dwight from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $91.64.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of CHD stock traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $76.69. The company had a trading volume of 14,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,421. The firm has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.01. Church & Dwight has a twelve month low of $76.32 and a twelve month high of $105.28.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Church & Dwight

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 12.4% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 4.7% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the second quarter worth approximately $359,000. Kidder Stephen W boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 30.5% in the first quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 49.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.