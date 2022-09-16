Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by Bath Savings Trust Co

Bath Savings Trust Co lessened its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cintas by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,983,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,247,053,000 after buying an additional 92,123 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cintas by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,057,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,002,364,000 after purchasing an additional 893,231 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Cintas by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,972,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,760,689,000 after purchasing an additional 49,786 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cintas by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,685,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $744,960,000 after purchasing an additional 50,999 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 5.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,163,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $494,904,000 after purchasing an additional 57,674 shares in the last quarter. 76.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cintas Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:CTAS traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $399.62. The stock had a trading volume of 3,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,592. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $40.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.44. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $343.86 and a 1-year high of $461.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $413.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $398.13.

Cintas Increases Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 15.73%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $1.15 dividend. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CTAS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Cintas from $517.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $357.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $435.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cintas in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $393.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $435.89.

Cintas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Articles

