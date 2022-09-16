Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Parsec Financial Management Inc.

Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 882,787 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,292 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises about 1.8% of Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $37,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Old Port Advisors boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 54,035 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 27,490 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 965 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.1% in the first quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 4,231 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.9% in the first quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 22,633 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.59.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $43.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.82 and a 12-month high of $64.29. The firm has a market cap of $177.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 22.91%. The business had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.90%.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $848,759.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,158 shares in the company, valued at $1,689,636.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $848,759.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,689,636.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total transaction of $216,873.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 273,307 shares in the company, valued at $12,681,444.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 56,317 shares of company stock worth $2,612,042. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

