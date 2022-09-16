CITIC Limited (OTCMKTS:CTPCY) Declares $0.11 Dividend

CITIC Limited (OTCMKTS:CTPCY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, September 16th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1121 per share on Monday, November 21st. This represents a yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th.

CITIC Price Performance

Shares of CTPCY opened at $5.20 on Friday. CITIC has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $5.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.32.

About CITIC

CITIC Limited operates in the financial services, manufacturing, engineering contracting, advances materials, consumption, and urbanization businesses in China. The company offers banking products and services; investment banking, brokerage, securities trading and lending, and asset management services; financial, wealth management, and trust services; and life, health, and accident insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

