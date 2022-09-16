CITIC Limited (OTCMKTS:CTPCY) Declares $0.11 Dividend

CITIC Limited (OTCMKTS:CTPCY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, September 16th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1121 per share on Monday, November 21st. This represents a yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th.
CITIC Price Performance
Shares of CTPCY opened at $5.20 on Friday. CITIC has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $5.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.32.
About CITIC
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CITIC (CTPCY)
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- Why Medical Products Maker Repligen May Be A Potential Buy
- At 10%, Is Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Worth It?
- Investors Should Tune Into RF Industries
Receive News & Ratings for CITIC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CITIC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.