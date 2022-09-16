Citigroup Cuts Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Price Target to $63.00

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $78.00 to $63.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on QTWO. StockNews.com raised shares of Q2 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Q2 from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Q2 from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Q2 from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Q2 from $77.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $71.23.

Get Q2 alerts:

Q2 Price Performance

NYSE QTWO opened at $39.39 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.18 and a beta of 1.55. Q2 has a 52-week low of $34.42 and a 52-week high of $90.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Q2

Q2 ( NYSE:QTWO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $140.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.22 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 19.84% and a negative return on equity of 9.16%. Equities research analysts predict that Q2 will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QTWO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Q2 by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Q2 by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Q2 by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,998,000 after buying an additional 22,292 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Q2 by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Q2 by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 34,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after buying an additional 7,010 shares in the last quarter.

About Q2

(Get Rating)

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Consumer Banking, a browser-based digital banking solution and comprehensive financial institution branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Small Business and Commercial, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.