Citigroup Lowers Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Price Target to $21.00

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Citigroup from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 288.89% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ZYME. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.
Zymeworks Price Performance
NYSE ZYME opened at $5.40 on Wednesday. Zymeworks has a 12 month low of $4.11 and a 12 month high of $37.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.20.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zymeworks
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 90.8% during the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 5,380,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561,065 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 805.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,519,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240,800 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,463,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,384,000 after purchasing an additional 117,457 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,216,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,515,000 after purchasing an additional 957,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in Zymeworks in the second quarter worth $7,950,000. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Zymeworks Company Profile
Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and colorectal cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.
