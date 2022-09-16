Citigroup Lowers Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Price Target to $21.00

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Citigroup from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 288.89% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ZYME. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

NYSE ZYME opened at $5.40 on Wednesday. Zymeworks has a 12 month low of $4.11 and a 12 month high of $37.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.20.

Zymeworks ( NYSE:ZYME Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.04). Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 749.38% and a negative return on equity of 91.78%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.36 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zymeworks will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 90.8% during the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 5,380,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561,065 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 805.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,519,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240,800 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,463,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,384,000 after purchasing an additional 117,457 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,216,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,515,000 after purchasing an additional 957,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in Zymeworks in the second quarter worth $7,950,000. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and colorectal cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

