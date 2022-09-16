City Holding Co. Boosts Stock Position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

City Holding Co. grew its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 35.0% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 19,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 21.3% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 4,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter.
First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance
Shares of RDVY stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.13. 19,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,423,099. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.19. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $39.87 and a 12-month high of $53.21.
First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend
