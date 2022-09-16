City Holding Co. Buys 589 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

City Holding Co. boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 589 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth about $25,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

Dominion Energy stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $81.18. 129,633 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,705,421. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $67.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.12. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.37 and a 1 year high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 15.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on D shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.29.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

