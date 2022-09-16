City Holding Co. Cuts Stock Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

City Holding Co. lowered its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,055 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $3,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 1,083.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have commented on MCHP. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. B. Riley raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.73.
Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology
Microchip Technology Price Performance
NASDAQ:MCHP traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $64.79. 105,296 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,664,159. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.21. The firm has a market cap of $35.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.62. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $54.33 and a 12 month high of $90.00.
Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.10. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 21.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.
Microchip Technology Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.301 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.12%.
Microchip Technology Company Profile
Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.
See Also
