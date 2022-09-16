City Holding Co. Has $1.55 Million Position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

SOXX stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $351.35. The company had a trading volume of 48,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,073. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $386.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $405.79. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $326.70 and a 52 week high of $559.02.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

