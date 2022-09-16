City Holding Co. Raises Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

City Holding Co. raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,873 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,030,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,107,000 after buying an additional 1,470,829 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,434,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,226,000 after buying an additional 319,268 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,278,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,237,000 after buying an additional 281,875 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,907,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,564,000 after buying an additional 244,127 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,305,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,354,000 after buying an additional 757,966 shares during the period.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded down $1.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $118.08. 28,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,144,950. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $121.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.73. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $112.29 and a 12-month high of $133.33.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

