City Holding Co. Reduces Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

City Holding Co. lowered its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 975 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing makes up approximately 1.1% of City Holding Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $5,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 588.9% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 761.1% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4,750.0% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.92.

Insider Activity

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 0.5 %

In other news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total transaction of $41,184.06. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $747,230.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total transaction of $41,184.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,157 shares in the company, valued at $747,230.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total transaction of $13,932,520.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,515,189.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 107,349 shares of company stock valued at $25,576,129 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ADP traded up $1.07 on Friday, hitting $231.78. The stock had a trading volume of 34,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,613,933. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $238.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.26 and a 52-week high of $261.59. The stock has a market cap of $96.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 66.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.34%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

