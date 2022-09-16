City Holding Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

City Holding Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,098 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $947,274,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 26,472.9% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,381,465 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $28,786,000 after buying an additional 2,372,503 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 93.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,068,310 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $336,571,000 after buying an additional 1,967,853 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Oracle by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,366,409 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $531,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,713 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,247,252 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $10,399,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,260 shares during the period. 41.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 980,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total value of $68,404,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $78,077,721.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $164,289,224 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $1.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.56. 531,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,136,021. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.89. The company has a market cap of $184.81 billion, a PE ratio of 32.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $63.76 and a 12-month high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.04). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Oracle’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 60.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on ORCL shares. Exane BNP Paribas raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Oracle from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.17.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.