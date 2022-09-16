City Holding Co. Sells 236 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

City Holding Co. lessened its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,964 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Target were worth $2,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at $584,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of Target by 5.5% during the second quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 2,911 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 76.0% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,005 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Target by 12.2% during the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 16,724 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Finally, Raub Brock Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Target by 42.3% in the second quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 2,103 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Target stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $165.00. 110,833 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,609,896. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.13. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $137.16 and a 12-month high of $268.98. The firm has a market cap of $75.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.07 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.64 EPS. Research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TGT. TheStreet downgraded shares of Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Target from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Bank of America upped their target price on Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on Target to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Target currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.67.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

