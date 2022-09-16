City Holding Co. Sells 236 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

City Holding Co. lessened its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,964 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Target were worth $2,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at $584,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of Target by 5.5% during the second quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 2,911 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 76.0% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,005 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Target by 12.2% during the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 16,724 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Finally, Raub Brock Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Target by 42.3% in the second quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 2,103 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.
Target Trading Down 0.0 %
Target stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $165.00. 110,833 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,609,896. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.13. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $137.16 and a 12-month high of $268.98. The firm has a market cap of $75.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.
Insider Transactions at Target
In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have commented on TGT. TheStreet downgraded shares of Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Target from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Bank of America upped their target price on Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on Target to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Target currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.67.
About Target
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.
