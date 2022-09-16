Clarkson PLC (OTCMKTS:CKNHF) Short Interest Update

Clarkson PLC (OTCMKTS:CKNHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Clarkson Stock Down 5.3 %

Clarkson stock traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 621. Clarkson has a 52-week low of $30.00 and a 52-week high of $56.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.64 and its 200 day moving average is $40.82.

Get Clarkson alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Clarkson from GBX 3,370 ($40.72) to GBX 3,380 ($40.84) in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Clarkson Company Profile

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment offers services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clarkson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarkson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.