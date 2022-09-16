Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,781 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,088 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $3.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $193.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,488,989. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $202.50 and its 200 day moving average is $206.57. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $181.67 and a 1-year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

