Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 13,148 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 378,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,148 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.24% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $23,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPLV. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 433.0% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 336.7% in the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.37. The stock had a trading volume of 183,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,560,910. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.91 and a 200-day moving average of $64.37. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $58.16 and a 12-month high of $69.82.

